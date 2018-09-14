Trial of Forrest County murder, rape suspect begins

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A man charged with capital murder, kidnapping and rape appeared in court on Thursday to stand trial.
In July 2016, 22-year-old Clayton Bexley was murdered, and William Gillum was arrested and charged in the murder.
Both sides presented their case before a jury that will decide on Gillum’s verdict. So far, four witnesses have been on the stand to testify for both the state and the defense.
The first witness was Bexley’s brother. The defense had him testify and present messages between the two brothers before his murder.
The second witness was from the civil forensics lab in Peral. He was part of the team that examined the stain cards from the scene two years ago.
He confirmed in court that the genetic profiles from the stain cards matched Gillum and the rape victim’s identity.
Another witness from the Gulf Coast crime lab conducted a fire arms analysis in an attempt to connect the fire properties of the gun to the crime.
The final witness was the head of the investigation team the night of the murder. He played a recording of an interview with Gillum earlier in his investigation.
The trial expected to continue Friday morning.
Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies received the call just before 10:45 a.m. on July 15, 2016, in reference to a woman being held against her will and possibly raped, according to former Forrest County investigator Nick Calico.
“The woman said her boyfriend was missing and believed that something happened to him,” said Calico. “She fled from that residence from the suspect.”
Calico said when deputies arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Carnes Road, a dead man was found in the yard. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the man died from at least one gunshot wound.
Gillum was arrested around 2 p.m. after he arrived at the scene, according to Calico.
