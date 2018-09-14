Suspect jumps into Lake Michigan to evade police, leaves wet and in cuffs

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) - Police will chase suspects on the road, on foot, but will they chase them in water?
One suspected bank robber in Chicago found out Thursday.
Police said after robbing a cellphone store at gun point with two other suspects, the man tried to evade police by jumping into Lake Michigan.
He hid behind a pylon in the lake, but it didn't work and police quickly spotted him.
As for the officers, they didn't dive in after him.
Instead, they waited for him on the beach knowing he had nowhere else to go.
"We've seen some crazy stuff around here, we've probably seen worse," said one witness.
A second suspect was also arrested on land.
The guns used in the robbery have not been recovered and it is not known if police are still looking for a third suspect.
Copyright 2018 WGN via CNN. All rights reserved.