Special teams’ scores propel Jones past Hinds, 28-25

CLINTON, MS (WDAM) - Sixteenth-ranked Jones College rallied Thursday night from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game by halftime, then twice scored touchdowns on special teams’ plays in the second half to claim a 28-25 victory over Hinds Community College.
JC (2-1, 1-0 South Division) broke a tie 14-14 in the third quarter when Myron Stewart recovered Hinds’ botched punt snap in the end zone for a score.
Hinds (1-2, 0-1) drew within 21-17 and was attempting to pull within a point, but Jonathan Haynes turned the tables on the Eagles, when he scooped up a blocked field goal and returned it 80 yards for the game-winning points.
Jones nearly did itself in with five turnovers. An interception and fumble right out of the gate at Robinson-Hale Stadium set up the Eagles’ first two scores, giving them a 14-0 lead.
But the Bobcats rose to the occasion, keeping Hinds from the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
The Eagles managed just 244 yards total offense, including a net zero yards rushing on 39 carries. The Bobcats came up with a fumble and interception of their own to go with two, game-turning special teams’ plays.
The Bobcats’ offense also struggled, managing just 264 total yards, with 187 yards coming on the ground. Kalyn Grandberry supplied most of the push, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.
His 1-yard run in the second quarter got the Bobcats back within 14-7 of the Eagles, and the Bobcats tied the score later in the quarter on a 2-yard run by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Bennett completed 11-of-23 passes for 57 yards with three interceptions. Immanuel Jones had five receptions for 31 yards.
The Bobcats will host No. 18 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
