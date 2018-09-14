PRCC shut out by Co-Lin

WESSON, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College could not contain the passing game of Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Thursday night in the South Division opener for both teams as the Wolves knocked off the Wildcats 49-0 at H.L. Stone Stadium.
Co-Lin rotated quarterbacks Hayden Davis and Connor Mire, with Davis completing 13-of-14 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns and Mire hitting 7-of-11 for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Rico Owens, who scored on a 33-yard run, finished with a game-high 80 yards on the ground for Co-Lin (2-1, 1-0 South Division).
Co-Lin’s Antoine Robinson had four catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
PRCC quarterback Cooper Callis completed 9-of-16 passes for PRCC (0-3, 0-1), while back-up quarterback Tavis Williams led the Wildcats with 44 yards rushing on three carries.
