$19 million grant renewal aims to enhance biomedical research in MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A $19 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences for the Mississippi INBRE program was announced by the University of Southern Mississippi on Friday.
The five-year grant will go toward expanding biomedical research at the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, which is housed at Southern Miss, according to USM. The grant will also increase the number of competitive researchers and students in the state.
The INBRE is funded by NIGMS' Institutional Development Awards.
“Our goals with Mississippi INBRE continue to be the improvement of the biomedical research infrastructure in the state, the training of students into research, and reaching underserved communities with medical education and assistance,” said Dr. Mohamed Elasri, Director of Mississippi INBRE in the release.
According to USM, the Mississippi INBRE accomplishes its goals through its scholars program, engaging of underserved communities to address health disparities and the enhancement of biomedical research capacity in the state.
“I am happy that NIH renewed our program which was due to the great accomplishments of the last phase and new and exciting plans for the next five years,” Elasri said.
