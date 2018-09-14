Manafort has ‘cooperation agreement’ in plea deal

Manafort has ‘cooperation agreement’ in plea deal
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort's request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says Manafort hasn't shown that he couldn't pick an impartial jury in the District of Columbia due to pre-trail publicity. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)
By RNN Staff | September 14, 2018 at 8:58 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:04 AM

(RNN/AP) - Paul Manafort will plead guilty to federal crimes Friday morning and has cut a plea deal to cooperate with investigators.

Manafort, who was President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissman said in court Friday that Manafort had struck a “cooperation agreement.” Details of what the cooperation entails aren’t clear.

He will admit to depositing money into offshore accounts to hide his income from the IRS. It’s related to his consulting work with the former president of Ukraine.

The plea will cancel his trial on the charges, which was to begin Sept. 24.

Rudy Giuliani, who is a member of Trump’s legal team, claims the plea deal has nothing to do with the president.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.