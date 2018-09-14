Manafort has ‘cooperation agreement’ in plea deal

(RNN/AP) - Paul Manafort will plead guilty to federal crimes Friday morning and has cut a plea deal to cooperate with investigators.
Manafort, who was President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Prosecutor Andrew Weissman said in court Friday that Manafort had struck a “cooperation agreement.” Details of what the cooperation entails aren’t clear.
He will admit to depositing money into offshore accounts to hide his income from the IRS. It’s related to his consulting work with the former president of Ukraine.
The plea will cancel his trial on the charges, which was to begin Sept. 24.
Rudy Giuliani, who is a member of Trump’s legal team, claims the plea deal has nothing to do with the president.
