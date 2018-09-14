Laurel Jones Co. Animal Rescue League in danger of closing

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League hopes the community can help them keep their doors open. The league faces closure after more than 40 years in business due to lack of funds.
“It’s just a constant need for funds,” said league board member Tony Wheat.
On Facebook, the no-kill shelter made a plea to anyone willing to help even linking a PayPal account for donations. According to Wheat, the business operates on a yearly budget of $100, 000. But, lately, they’ve encountered issues coming up with funds.
“There’s more rescue animal shelters now than they were,” said Wheat describing the difficulty in getting donations. “There’s a lot more competition for the dollar, now.”
Wheat says they operate mainly on donations and get little aid from grants.
“We do apply for grants,” he said. “They’re very hard to get. We have gotten a couple in the last few years. But, they’re hard to get.”
Outside of funds, the league faces more problems--- lack of help. To keep up with day-to-day operations, Wheat urges volunteers to devote some of their time and help.
“Anybody that wants to pitch in, we’ll find something to do,” he said.
In an effort to cut down costs, budgets were also slashed. But, within the next month, the league has to raise a certain amount of money to stay afloat. As of right now, the PayPal account shows roughly $1,500 raised for the league.
“It would take probably about $15, 000 here in the next month or so to get us back where we need to be,” said Wheat.
Stewarts says for the shelter to remain open the community will need to come together to support it.
“There’s a shelter that here that’s been here for a long time and does a good job and serves the community and needs help,” he said. “It takes a community effort and takes the backing of a community to go forward.”
