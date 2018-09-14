Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friday morning will start off with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Later on in the evening, the Pine Belt will see partly cloudy skies this and hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. So, keep a raincoat nearby.
The highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon. The weather looks good for Gametime with skies partly cloudy and temps in the 80s. However, a stray storm around kickoff is not out of the question. But, any earlier storms will be gone by sunset. The lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
Rain chances will be lower tomorrow with only a 20% chance of a stray storm. The highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dry out later this week as dry air gets worked around the outer edges of Hurricane Florence. The highs will rise to the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be dry with highs in the low 90s. heading into next week with highs in the low 90s.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there’s a possibility of a cold front coming though that could drop highs to the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.
