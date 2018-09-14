Eaglepalooza to return to downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Eaglepalooza is back and will be held in downtown Hattiesburg for the first time since 2015 on Saturday.
The event kicks off on at 3 p.m. with Front Street as the backdrop. The event is held by the Student Government Association at the University of Southern Mississippi.
This year’s lineup features Colony House, The Weeks, the Hot 8 Brass Band, BrothaJosh & the Quickness, Paul Johnson & The About Last Nights, and The Lanna Wakeland Band.
Both Front Street and Pine Street will be closed from Mobile to Forrest Street and Main Street from Railroad Street to Batson Street beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m.
