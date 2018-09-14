Belhaven awarded top honor for Best Regional University 2019

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Belhaven University was awarded a top ranking for best regional university in the south in 2019 by the U.S. News & World Report.
This is the fifth time the university was recognized for its excellence in higher education, and its ranking was significantly higher this year.
“We are thrilled to be named a top university in the South,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “I’m pleased that many important college rankings, including U.S. News, Colleges of Distinction, Best Christian Colleges and Universities, Military Friendly and others have recognized the significance of a Belhaven education. It affirms what we already know about the quality of our students and faculty.”
Belhaven’s ranking moved up 13 spots, and improvements were noted in almost every category. U.S. News highlighted the University’s improvements in its overall score, graduation rate, peer assessment and first year retention, faculty-to-student ratio, ACT scores of accepted students and alumni giving.
Dr. Parrott attributes much of the University’s success to the faculty.
“We continue to be recognized for our quality, but the most significant work I see our faculty doing is not reported on a score card," said Dr. Parrot. "They are deeply invested in the success of our students, and I’m amazed at the extent of their effort to assure that each student is pushed to their potential, and supported by God-honoring grace.”
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.