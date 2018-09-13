Wayne County hosts 15th Timber Bowl

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The 15th Timber Bowl kicks off on Friday night at Wayne County.
Wayne Academy battles undefeated Sylva-Bay Academy at 6 p.m. followed by the War Eagles and Moss Point at 8:30 p.m.
The first Timber Bowl was played in 1954. The event was brought back last season after a 40-year hiatus as a way to recognize an industry that puts more than 200 million dollars annually into Wayne County’s economy.
"Yeah, I think it's really big for the community,” said Wayne County head coach Shelton Gandy. “Wayne Academy, we support them and they support us. To have the opportunity to have the entire community come out on a sports night and watch football."
“Because of the timber industry here in Wayne County, it’s a very important thing to promote those people in that industry,” said Wayne Academy head coach Todd Mangum. “As well as playing football along with it.”
