USM make-up football game with Appalachian State up in the air

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is more than willing to find an alternative playing date to wrap up the backend of a home-and-home football series with Appalachian State University.
Whether both schools will be able to find an acceptable time remains to be seen.
“We want to play them and abide by the contract,” USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said Thursday morning. “We still want to honor that, so I would say that we are going to exhaust every option on finding a date and time for Appalachian, and then we would explore options after that.”
The Golden Eagles (1-1) and Mountaineers (1-1) were scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
But Hurricane Florence changed those plans. The huge storm is expected to wreak havoc throughout the Southern Coastal and Mid-Atlantic States, scouring the seashore with destructive winds and storm surge before dumping torrential rain throughout the affected region.
The schools announced Wednesday afternoon that the game had been canceled, joining a lengthening list of weekend games to be cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
Gilbert said both schools would continue to talk during the season to see whether the game could be played.
“Depending on, after the season, if on Dec. 1, and we’re not in the (Conference USA) championship game and they’re not in their championship game (Sun Belt Conference), then possibly we could play then,” Gilbert said. “But I would say all those discussions are premature at this point.”
With the bulk of the C-USA schedule on the horizon, USM football coach Jay Hopson said he would not want to reschedule the Appalachian State game during the Golden Eagles’ Oct. 6 open week.
Gilbert, who also said he was not in favor of playing during USM’s scheduled off-week, said that date would be even more awkward for the Mountaineers, who have a Sun Belt game at Arkansas State University on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
“So, that’s not an option,” Gilbert said. “There’re a lot of moving parts with that.”
Gilbert said he also was not taken with the idea of finding another school to fill Appalachian State’s place.
“If we did that, that really would preclude us from playing Appalachian at the end of the year,” Gilbert said. “So, I would just say that we are leaving everything open and continuing to have the dialogue about what is feasible and what is not.”
Gilbert said the prima facie financial impact on USM will be minimal.
Gilbert said the program was to receive $200,000 in traveling expenses, which was the amount that USM paid Appalachian State in 2014 to help make the trip to Hattiesburg.
“But if we don’t make the trip, we don’t have those expenses,” Gilbert said.
Saturday’s game was to be the third meeting between the two schools. USM won the first meeting in 1937, and then needed a blocked extra point to secure a one-point victory in 2014.
