USM breaks freshman enrollment record

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the Class of 2022 broke the freshman enrollment record with with more than 2,000 first-time, full-time freshmen, the first time the university has reached the milestone.
The 2,115 freshmen are an 11 percent increase from freshman enrollment of a year ago, according to a USM news release.
Southern Miss reported a total enrollment of 14,743, a 1.8 percent increase from a year ago, which is the highest percentage growth of all Mississippi universities.
“I am so pleased that more students are choosing to attend The University of Southern Mississippi,” University President Rodney D. Bennett said in the release. “More importantly, I am proud that we have built a strong foundation by increasing the quality of our student body, and we are now growing enrollment while maintaining academic quality.”
The university released the following highlights of its Fall 2018 enrollment:
- The average GPA for new freshmen is 3.37, up from 3.29 in Fall 2017.
- Almost 12 percent of all new freshmen earned a 4.0 core GPA.
- Almost 10 percent of all new freshmen scored 30 or above on the ACT.
- The number of new freshmen from Mississippi increased over Fall 2017 by more than 100.
- The number of new freshmen from out-of-state increased over Fall 2017.
- The average ACT score for new Honors College students is above 30
