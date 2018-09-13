Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - This morning, residents in the Pine Belt can expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Later on, there will be partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. So, keep a raincoat nearby. The highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon and any storms that develop will die out after sunset with lows overnight in the low 70s.