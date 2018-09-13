Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - This morning, residents in the Pine Belt can expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Later on, there will be partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. So, keep a raincoat nearby. The highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon and any storms that develop will die out after sunset with lows overnight in the low 70s.
Rain chances will be lower tomorrow with only a 20% chance of a stray storm. The highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. But, weather should be good for Friday night football games.
Temperatures will dry out later this week as dry air gets worked around the outer edges of Hurricane Florence. The highs will rise to the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. This weekend will be dry with highs in the low 90s and it will be dry next week with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.