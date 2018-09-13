Sumrall, Richton football back on right track

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Richton High School football coach Stephen Rice paused for a moment after being asked the following question.
“Before the 2018 football season, what would you think most folks would say were the odds that Richton and Sumrall high schools would share seven wins between them heading into the fifth week of the year?”
“One in a thousand?” Rice said, laughing. “It would have to be on up there.”
From the outside looking in, those long odds might have been a safe bet on the two teams who will square off at 7 p.m. Friday in Sumrall
Since its last winning season in 2012, Sumrall had averaged 3.6 victories during the next five years, collecting 18 wins over that stretch.
Richton put together a three-year streak without a losing record from 2012-14, including consecutive 8-4 records.
But after winning just five games over the past three years, the Rebels wound up with just one victory more than Sumrall, 19, over the same five-year period.
But that was then.
This year, while both teams have benefited from accommodating, early-season schedules, Richton and Sumrall both feature senior-laden rosters boasting experience and playmakers.
“They’ve got a good bunch,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “You can look at them and see they have some athletes. They’ve got an explosive offense. They’re averaging 37 points a game.”
And the Rebels (3-1), who have 19 seniors on a 39-man roster, have allowed 23.5 points per game, a figure skewed somewhat by the 40 points scored by unbeaten Columbia High School in a season-opening game.
Sumrall (4-0) has averaged 35 points a game and allowed just 8.8 points. The Bobcats’ first-team defense has not allowed a touchdown in four games.
“The thing that I’m most impressed with is their defense,” said Rice, who is back for a second go-round as Rebels coach after a previous stint from 2010-12.
The Bobcats have been led offensively by senior Dannis Jackson, an all-state wide receiver who went behind center this season after Billy Garrity was sidelined by offseason hip surgery.
“Offensively, I think they’re pretty balanced, but they obviously want to run everything through him,” Rice said. “He’s the type of kid, who if gets any type of crease or any type of seam, it’s a footrace.
“I don’t know that we’ve faced that level of athlete yet this year. East Marion has some guys like that and Columbia has some guys like that, but not like that.”
Jackson has averaged fewer than 11 passes a game, but when called upon, he’s proved not only effective, but efficient, completing 72.1 percent of his passes (31-of-43) for 479 yards and four touchdowns.
A true dual threat, Jackson also leads the team with 348 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Senior Tyrek Preston has backed Jackson with 329 yards rushing and a touchdown on 44 carries, while adding three catches for 50 yards and another score.
Senior Zane Berry leads the team’s receivers with 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
The Rebels have relied primarily on a ground game that has averaged 233.8 rushing yards a game.
Senior D.D. Griffin, who was converted to ball carrier from pass catcher, has run for 473 yards and three scores on 37 carries and has three catches for 67 yards and another touchdown.
“He just looked more like a running back than a receiver, so we made that transition in the spring, and he’s done a great job running the ball for us,” Rice said.
Junior quarterback Dylan Favre has competed 23-of-52 passes for 382 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has run for 268 yards on 33 carries.
“They’ve got some playmakers over there,” White said. “They’ve got some big kids, but the main thing is, they have some speed. They’ll be probably the fastest team we’ve seen to this point. Good running back, a good receiver and a quarterback who I think can really throw it.”
Standout senior Za’darius Mitchell, who leads the team with 10 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown, has relatively modest statistics, but has scored touchdowns in five different ways: receiving, rushing, interceptions return, fumble return and punt return.
“The other week against Enterprise, he scored three touchdowns and never touched the ball on offense,” Rice said. “He really doesn’t have the numbers, but the thing with him is everybody is going to double-team him or bracket him. That’s opened up other things for us.”
White said both communities have gotten behind their respective teams and that Bobcat Field should be rocking Friday night.
“We’ve got great support here,” White said. “Our folks here are excited, our community is excited, and Richton I’m sure is the same way. They do a great job over there supporting their programs, so I’m sure we’re going to have a huge crowd Friday night.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.