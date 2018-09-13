Rise and Shine 5k event revised to include more nonprofits

“We were really honored to be chosen as one of the charities to participate in the event.,” said Ginny Sims, director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter. "We can’t wait to get started. We are stretching and training getting our community and volunteers excited about the race. And we just know how much good is going to come from this. We are honored to be among so many wonderful organizations . And this is a great step, we love Hattiesburg and we love our community, and to be able to be a part of this event it’s just really wonderful. "