Rise and Shine 5k event revised to include more nonprofits

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The next Rise and Shine 5K run event will be under the direction of the Pine Belt Foundation sporting a new look and will be held at a new location.
In addition, the 5K race formally held outside Hattiesburg Clinic over the past seven years will move east.
The 2019 race is adding a half marathon and a 10K route, fiving participants an opportunity to raise funds for any of the 14 different Pine Belt nonprofits through a new ‘Gives Miles’ program.
Forrest General Hospital is now the title sponsor hoping to send the message that healthy bodies make a healthier community.
“I want the hundreds that have been running for us to come back and run for us again this year," said Cindy Pennington, ARC of Southeast Mississippi director. “This race has been for our Rise and Shine program for adults and the name has been synonymous with the Rise and Shine Adult Program and the Rise and Shine race.”
The 8th Annual Hattiesburg Rise and Shine Half Marathon, is officially set for Saturday, April 6, 2019.
“We were really honored to be chosen as one of the charities to participate in the event.,” said Ginny Sims, director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter. "We can’t wait to get started. We are stretching and training getting our community and volunteers excited about the race. And we just know how much good is going to come from this. We are honored to be among so many wonderful organizations . And this is a great step, we love Hattiesburg and we love our community, and to be able to be a part of this event it’s just really wonderful. "
The event will start and end at the Hattiesburg Saenger theater downtown.
For more information, visit RNSHattiesburg.com.
