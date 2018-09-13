MS Supreme Court affirms governor’s power to control budgets

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Supreme Court of Mississippi affirmed that Governor Phil Bryant has the power to control the budget of state agencies.
The ruling comes after Miss. Representative Bryant W. Clark and Miss. Senator John Horhn sued after Bryant reduced the budget of various state agencies by millions in 2016 and 2017.
Clark and Horhn claimed the governor violated the Mississippi Constitution by doing so.
The Hinds County Chancery Court first threw out the case, and the decision was upheld when appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The Court maintained under the constitution, the executive, meaning the governor, can have final say of the budget of state agencies.
