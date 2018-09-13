Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged in gang-related shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One woman is behind bars after turning herself into the Hattiesburg Police Department for her involvement in Sept. 6 shooting that left a woman injured. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop.
Thirty-year-old Carrie Keys has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Authorities say Tanisha Carpenter, who was wanted by police, also turned herself in, but she was questioned and released with no charges against her. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
