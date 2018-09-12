Wednesday’s Midday Forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Wednesday morning started off with dense fog and temperatures in the mid-70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon, but we can't rule out a few thunderstorms later in the day, so keep your raincoat nearby just in case.
Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Any storms that develop will die out after sunset. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
We'll have a slightly better chance of showers tomorrow with a 30 percent chance of hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s.
We'll dry out later this week as dry air gets worked around the outer edges of Hurricane Florence. Highs will rise to the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.
This weekend will be dry with highs in the low 90s.
