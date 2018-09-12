2 wanted in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a September 6 shooting that injured a woman.
Police charged six people from Hattiesburg on Monday and were searching for one more Hattiesburg man, Jeremy Brown, who turned himself in on Tuesday night. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Brown was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony and criminal street gang activity, and he was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Moore said additional arrest warrants were issued for Carrie Keys and Tanisha Carpenter, both of Hattiesburg.
Keys and Carpenter are wanted after a woman was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop on the night of September 6, though her injuries were not life threatening, according to Moore.
The following people were charged on Monday:
- Marcus Mock, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity.
- Jasmine Carpenter, 27, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Ashley Jones, 37, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Billy Ray Keys, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Deja Jones, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Jerrica Milsap, 22, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
Moore said the suspects are affiliated with known criminal street gangs. Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute.
If you know the whereabouts of Keys or Carpenter, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
