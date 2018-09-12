USM game at App State canceled ahead of Hurricane Florence

BOONE, NC (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s upcoming football game against Appalachian State has been cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.
The game was scheduled to be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone, NC. Florence is forecast to make landfall in the Carolinas as a major hurricane on Friday.
States of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC ahead of the storm. More than 1 million have been ordered to evacuate low-lying areas in the region.
While conditions may be decent in Boone on Saturday afternoon, things will do downhill quickly in the evening as rain bands from Florence begin to move in. That would cause dangerous weather for anyone who would be leaving the game. Heavy rain and gusty winds would then move in overnight and into Sunday and Monday for the Boone area.
Officials from both universities are looking at options to have the game rescheduled.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.