Trial of man charged with kidnapping, robbery begins

LAMAR COUNTY MS (WDAM) - The trial of a Lamar County man charged with felony kidnapping and armed robbery began on Tuesday.
William Cox, 37, appeared in court Tuesday for the trial. Although he did not testify, Sara Patrick did.
Patrick and Cox were charged in August 2017 with the kidnapping and armed robbery of James Stevens, who was a friend of both.
“I don’t know where he was, I don’t know, I don’t remember,” Patrick testified Tuesday.
In court, Stevens claimed he had been communicating with Patrick through social media on August 6. Their conversation led to him going to Patrick’s home.
Moments after he arrived, Stevens said Cox hit him in the head with a bottle. Stevens said he was bleeding and was forced to get into a car by Cox, who was holding a knife to his neck.
Stevens also claimed that Cox took his phone and car keys.
While inside the moving car, Stevens managed to jump out and was taken to the hospital by someone driving by. That person also testified in court.
Stevens stayed overnight at the hospital suffering from a concussion and had to get stitches.
The judge gave the trial recess until Wednesday, where the defense will have the opportunity to tell his side of the story.
The trial will resume at 8 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse.
