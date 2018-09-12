Sumrall has new police chief after former chief resigns

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall has a new police chief after the former chief resigned his position at the end of August.
Mayor Heath Sumrall confirms former police chief Tony Kepper submitted his resignation to the Sumrall Board of Aldermen on Friday, Aug. 31.
Sumrall said Kepper did not give a reason for resigning. According to Sumrall, aldermen accepted Kepper’s resignation at a special-called meeting.
The board then appointed assistant police chief Elsie Cowart as the new chief, Sumrall said. Cowart was officially sworn into the new role on Monday afternoon.
