Player of the Week - Hattiesburg’s Drexlan Allen

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - “Just trying to cherish the moment because you can’t get another high school season," said Hattiesburg senior Drexlan Allen.”
Allen certainly took advantage of his moment on Friday night.
The running back rushed for 158 yards and accounted for five of the Tigers’ seven touchdowns in their 51-19 win over Oak Grove.
"Some of his biggest attributes, probably his vision, his footwork and his ability to cut on a dime, make people miss in space,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “[He’s a] big part of what we do offensively, big part of our team in general. Just a hard worker, tireless worker. He’s a young man that each and every day, you’re going to get his best effort.”
Hattiesburg (4-0) is seeing the best of Allen in his senior season. He has nearly 500 yards on the ground through four games, and has crossed the end zone nine times in the last two contests.
At a school where running back talent is always deep, Allen’s finally getting his chance to tote the rock.
“Drex played for us as a freshman. He’s one of those guys that’s been around for four years now. He knows what we expect. He understands what our program’s built on, what it’s about and the values we hold close to our heart. It shows the young guys that are coming on, this is the way you get to where you want to be.”
The hard work has paid off. Saturday morning, Allen verbally committed to play football at Florida Atlantic University.
But before he can think about the next level, Allen’s enjoying his last year of high school football – which he hopes ends in Hattiesburg, the site of the 2018 state championships.
“Do the little things right, play as a team and just continue to win. The fans are amazing, the school is amazing and just the atmosphere. It’s just a great thing to be around. You wouldn’t want to be nowhere else other than Hattiesburg."
