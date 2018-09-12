Man taken into custody after shots fired in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man was taken into custody after Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting on Tuesday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said shots were fired in the 300 block of 25th Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Officers were told that a group of people were arguing when someone pulled a gun and fired shots, though no one was injured, according to Moore.
An apartment window was hit during the shooting.
Moore said a man was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
