Lamar County woman sentenced on felony drug charge

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Lamar County woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Shareka Holmes, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison, seven years of supervised release and a $40,000 fine. Agents seized six pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a half-pound of black tar heroin during a search of two Lamar County homes in August 2017, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.
At the time of the seizure, Dowdy said the estimated street value of the methamphetamine was between $250,000 and $300,000, while the heroin was estimated between $7,500 and $10,000.
Holmes was originally charged with sale of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, but the charge was changed to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute as part of a plea deal.
