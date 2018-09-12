Lamar Co. man found guilty of armed robbery

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The two-day trial of a Lamar County man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping concluded on Wednesday.
William Cox, the defendant, was arrested for robbing and allegedly kidnapping James Stevens on August 6 of last year.
The two-day trial for Cox wrapped up Wednesday after the jury deliberated for a little over two hours.
The 12-member jury found Cox guilty of armed robbery and not guilty of kidnapping.
Stevens spoke out for the first time sharing his side of the story.
“I met him in him in Marion county. That’s where I met him,” Stevens said. “When I first met him, I thought he was a good person and I thought the world of him.”
But that impression of William Cox changed drastically on August 6 of last year.
That night Stevens was assaulted while visiting Sarah Patrick, Cox’s girlfriend at the time.
He said Sarah called him over and shortly after being there, Cox hit him upside the head with a glass bottle.
“Then he put the knife to my neck and got my keys to my car and my cell phone and put the knife in there and forced me to the backseat of the car,” said Stevens.
Instead of calling 911 for Steven’s injuries, Cox drove through back roads in a rural part of the county.
“I’m thinking oh my God this is it. I’m about to die for real. Oh my God. I’m about to die,” Stevens said.
But Stevens jumped out the moving car to escape and because of that he believes today He’s a lucky man.
“I mean I believe it was just by the luck and grace of God that I got out of that car alive, ” Stevens said.
Stevens added that Cox, when he’s under the influence of drugs, is dangerous.
“When he’s on drugs man he just…He even said it out of his own mouth. He’s a killer when he’s underneath the influence,” said Stevens.
This incident is causing Stevens to pay closer attention to who he keeps around and who he decides to trust.
