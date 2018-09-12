Hattiesburg City Council approves budget

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg budget for the next fiscal year was finalized during Tuesday night’s Hattiesburg City Council meeting at City Hall.
“I’m happy we were able to work towards getting a structurally balanced budget,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George said.
With a unanimous vote, the council approved the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
“This budget really focuses on meeting needs in all different wards, and so I’m very excited about that," George said. "I’m looking forward to seeing some of the projects and things placed in this budget carried out over the next year.”
“The biggest accomplishment for us is starting to trim that structural deficit," Barker said. "We know the challenge we faced this year with the $3.47 million beginning deficit. To bring it under 2.7, which our fiscal year level was a real accomplishment. That took some planning, it took a lot of hard choices.”
Barker said among other things, you will see safer neighborhoods due to more man power covering the city along with more miles of paved roads throughout city limits.
“It’s definitely exciting to see all of our departments come together to put their budget proposals together and have the council work together to find something that meets the needs of the city," George said. "So, I am happy we were able to do that.”
