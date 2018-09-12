Dept. of Education to offer strategies to improve reading fro K-3 students

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will host regional meetings to offer parents strategies for improving reading skills of students in kindergarten through K-3.
The meetings will also receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment, according to an MDE news release.
The Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires third-grade students to meet reading standards before being elevated to the fourth-grade, according to MDE. Starting this year, third-grade students must score at a level 3 or higher on the reading portion of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program English Language Arts test.
For resources in English and Spanish, visit strongreadersms.com/resources.
All session times will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and no registration is required.
- Thursday, October 4 in Meridian at the MSU Kahlmus Auditorium (1000 Hwy 19 North)
- Tuesday, October 9 in Oxford at the Oxford Conference Center (102 Ed Perry Blvd.)
- Wednesday, October 10 in Hattiesburg at the Lowery A. Woodall Advanced Technology Center (906 Sullivan Drive)
- Thursday, October 11 in south Jackson at Bates Elementary School (3180 McDowell Rd. Ext.)
- Thursday, October 11 in north Jackson at McWillie Elementary School (4851 McWillie Circle)
- Monday, October 15 in Natchez at the Adams County Safe Room (323 Liberty Rd.)
- Tuesday, October 16 in Cleveland at the Delta State University Hugh Ellis Walker Alumni House (Hwy 8 West)
