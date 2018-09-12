Columbia High off to 4-0 start

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Columbia finished 3-7 last season. The Wildcats have already surpassed that win total in 2018 at 4-0.
First-year head coach Chip Bilderback and company face arguably their toughest test on Friday against defending class 2A state champion Taylorsville. Bilderback led Perry Central to a 10-2 record last season. The Bulldogs fell to the Tartars in round two of the class 2A playoffs.
However, the Wildcats possess something they have lacked the past few years – confidence.
“I think our kids have just really bought in,” Bilderback said. “We had a really good summer. Early in the year, our kids played really well and I think we’ve gotten better every single week. I think our kids, as we’ve won and gotten better, confidence has grown in our players. We’re definitely excited about where we are right now. We’re just going to keep on working, keep plugging away at it.”
