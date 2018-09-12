Brothers charged with marijuana grow found on family property

Brothers charged with marijuana grow found on family property
Randy Thompson (left) and Darren Fortenberry (right) (Thies, Chris)
By Chris Thies and Quametra Wilborn | September 12, 2018 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:11 PM

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Two brothers have been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance in connection to a large marijuana growing operation discovered in Jefferson Davis County.

Randy Thompson and his younger brother, Darren Fortenberry, were arrested and charged after local, state and federal law enforcement agencies busted the grow after a surveillance operation.

Fortenberry was arrested Monday and Thompson was arrested Tuesday. Both have had their initial court appearances.

Thompson was released on his own recognizance due to a medical condition. Fortenberry’s bond was set at $150,000.

An official with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said the grow was located on property owned by the family of the suspects.

The massive operation included seven growing fields covering around 40 acres of land. Agents seized nearly 70,000 marijuana plants with a street value of around $70 million.

BUST

WDAM TV continues to follow up on the large marijuana grow found in Jefferson Davis County. Officials say they executed a 4th search warrant, and the pot is completely destroyed. (drone video courtesy of Circle X Imagery)

Posted by Blair Ledet WDAM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

MBN Director John Dowdy said all of the plants have been destroyed.

Dowdy said he suspects this growing operation is connected to a similar operation that was busted in Jefferson Davis County in 2017. Dowdy compared the grow to operations often run by drug cartels.

MBN officials said more arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.