Bay Springs man charged with statutory rape

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Bay Springs man has been charged with statutory rape after he was accused of forcing himself sexually on a minor.
Jones County Sheriff’s investigators received a report from a concerned guardian on August 14 regarding a possible rape. The child told the guardian that Derek McAdoo, 26, had raped her prior to her living with the guardian.
A forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile and a warrant was issued for McAdoo’s arrest.
McAdoo was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Tuesday following a traffic stop by the Laurel Police Department. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday where he refused to accept his $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.