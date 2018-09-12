Bassfield man pleads guilty to bomb threat against veterans home

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Bassfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to bomb the Veterans Administration Nursing Home in Collins. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and special agent in charge James Ross with the Veterans Administration announced the guilty plea in a Wednesday news release.
Terry L. Magee, 38, called the veterans home in Collins on February 17 and told the person who answered that he was going to blow the place up, according to the Department of Justice. Magee was indicted on May 2.
“These charges underscore the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s commitment to the safety of the Veteran Affairs’ patient population, as well as its employees, guests, and facilities,” Ross said.
Magee will face sentencing on November 27 at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Veterans Administration - Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force, Mississippi Homeland Security and the City of Collins Police Department, according to the DOJ. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Chalk is prosecuting the case.
