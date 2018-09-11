WOW! Astronaut takes photo showing power of Hurricane Florence from space

Hurricane Florence is currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make a dangerous impact once it makes landfall along the coast of the southeast U.S. later this week.
To show the size and power of the storm, a number of photos taken Monday from the International Space Station and astronaut Ricky Arnold show Florence's girth as the storm churns across the Atlantic Ocean.
This photo from Arnold is one of many on his Twitter feed of the Earth from the International Space Station. Florence is expected to remain a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall.
Florence is predicted to make an overnight landfall Friday west of Wilmington, NC. Governors in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuations and lane reversals. It's estimated that 1 million people will be impacted by Florence's arrival.
