USM still stinging over loss to UL-Monroe

“On top of that, there were opportunities, whether it was the fourth-and-one or whatever. We’ve got to make that. You’ve got to move the chains right there and we had a couple opportunities in the kicking game that we didn’t convert. We had a couple chances on plays that were big plays that got called back. All those chances give you an opportunity for those three points that you need. Again, we didn’t execute and we didn’t deserve to win.”