USM still stinging over loss to UL-Monroe

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two days after the fact, University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson still was feeling the sting of Saturday night’s 21-20 home loss to the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“It was a tough day and a tough loss,” Hopson said Monday during his weekly news conference. “We didn’t play our best by any stretch of the imagination, but that’s football.”
Hopson said the Golden Eagles (1-1) made too many mistakes and allowed the Warhawks to make too many plays to come away with a victory.
“Those films on Sunday are tough to watch,” Hopson said. “There’re so many opportunities in the game that you go through, and, of course, we had turnovers, but we’ve got to eliminate turnovers.
“On top of that, there were opportunities, whether it was the fourth-and-one or whatever. We’ve got to make that. You’ve got to move the chains right there and we had a couple opportunities in the kicking game that we didn’t convert. We had a couple chances on plays that were big plays that got called back. All those chances give you an opportunity for those three points that you need. Again, we didn’t execute and we didn’t deserve to win.”
Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham fumbled three times, twice on blind-side hits, losing two. He also threw the first two interceptions of his career, the second coming on the final offensive play of the game for the Golden Eagles, ending a last-minute drive.
Senior place-kicker Parker Shaunfield missed a pair of long field goals from 53 yards and 49 yards. The Golden Eagles also turned over the ball early in the fourth quarter at the UL-Monroe 37-yard line when 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior running back T-Rod Daniels was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1.
Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson took the blame for not having a larger back, such as 6-2, 242-pound redshirt freshman Steven Anderson, for added punch on the play.
“That was 100 percent my fault,” Dawson said Monday. “I’m not going to sit there and put blame on anybody else. Ultimately, Tez (Parks) was in the game two plays before that and he got taken out because he got nicked up.
“That play was called, and obviously, we’ve got to have a different person in the game. No doubt about that. That’s 120 percent my fault… That was not a good decision on my part, and I take full accountability on my part, and that will not happen again.”
USM did some things well in the game. Abraham threw for 378 yards and two touchdowns, surviving five sacks and numerous additional hits. The defense surrendered only 14 points, with mental errors allowing big plays that either allowed a score (49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter) or set one up (56-yard run on the first possession of the second half).
Shaunfield hit on two field goals of 40-plus yards, and sophomore punter Zac Everett averaged 48.6 yards on three attempts, including a career-best 70-yard boomer.
But USM spent Saturday yo-yoing through four quarters, and in the end, it cost the Golden Eagles.
“You want to eliminate big plays,” USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings said. “That’s when you are successful on defense. We gave up two big plays, and it ended up being two too many.”
Eye on the Atlantic
Hopson said the Golden Eagles have no choice but to put the UL-Monroe game behind them and focus on getting ready for the first road trip of the season to Boone, N.C., where USM is scheduled to visit Appalachian State University (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Not too many seasons I’ve been through that you don’t go through some type of adversity and that’s what’s hit now,” Hopson said. “We’ve just got to go to work and that’s all you can do, roll up your sleeves and battle and fight back.”
The teams have met twice before.
USM topped the Mountaineers 7-0 in 1937 in Gulfport. Appalachian State was coached then by Kidd Brewer, who once coached Gulfport High School, and the game was staged as a fundraiser for the Gulfport Men’s Business Club’s doll and toy drive.
The next meeting came 77 years later in Hattiesburg on the front end of a home-and-home arrangement in 2014. The Golden Eagles escaped when Dasman McCullum blocked an extra-point attempt with six seconds to play to preserve a 21-20 victory over the Mountaineers.
USM’s first trip to Kidd Brewer Stadium may be impacted by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to strike the East Coast Thursday. Some models have landfall occurring somewhere in North Carolina.
USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said he was awaiting information from Appalachian State in regards to the game.
Players O’Week
Players of the Week for the UL-Monroe game included:
- Offense: Sophomore receiver/return man Jaylond Adams, who logged the second 100-yard receiving game of his career, hauling in nine catches for a personal-best 158 yards and a touchdown.
Adams hooked up with Abraham on a shovel pass on the game’s first play that he took 75 yards for a score. It was the longest reception in Adams’ 15-game USM career and longest pass completion in Abraham’s two-game collegiate career.
Adams added 33 yards on a punt return, nine yards on a kickoff return and five yards on a run, giving him 205 all-purpose yards in the game.
“He was fantastic,” Hopson said. “Jaylond is that kid that just practices hard and plays hard. He had a tremendous football game.”
- Defense: Senior linebacker Jeremy Sangster, who tied for a team-high seven tackles, including five solo stops.
“He was completely prepared for that game,” Billings said. ”It’s like I tell my guys, ‘It’s not about the Saturdays; it’s about what happens in between the Saturdays.’ … You don’t rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your preparation, and that’s what he did. He was prepared, and he played well.”
