Tuesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog. Before heading out, one should grab either a raincoat or umbrella. Even though it isn’t expected to rain in the morning, it will be a different story later on in the day as scattered t-storms fire up in the afternoon hours.
]Any storm that fires up could produce heavy rain and sharp lightning. The highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and storms will die out after sunset. The lows overnight will be in the low 70s. It is expected to be a little dryer tomorrow with a 30% chance of hit or miss thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.
Later on this week, temps will dry as air gets worked around the outer edges of Hurricane Florence. The highs will rise to the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.
This weekend will be dry with highs in the low 90s.
