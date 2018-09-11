Salvation Army to deploy hurricane relief on east coast

By Morgan Howard | September 11, 2018 at 7:31 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 9:10 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The ALM Division (Alabama-Louisiana- Mississippi) for the Salvation Army is sending help for hurricane relief on the east coast.

The organization will be sending personnel and equipment to support the disaster response efforts for Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the coast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The division will send 5 mobile feeding units to start off.

They are leaving Tuesday morning from the Disaster Warehouse at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

