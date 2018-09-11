Ricky the kangaroo missing from Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Ricky the kangaroo is missing from Simpson County. He went missing from the Shute family Friday, September 7th when he escaped from his cage.
Ricky was too fast for his owners to catch and has been missing since. The family is devastated and wants to find their furry friend.
His family said that he escaped from the Harrisville side of Joe Deer Road into the woods.
He has been seen a couple of times. The last time there was a sighting he was seen in Harrisville on Joe Dear Road.
Ricky’s owner warns that he is very scared, timid, and fast!
If you see him, please call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 847-2921.
