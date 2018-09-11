Red Cross Southeast MS chapter on alert ahead of Hurricane Florence

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Red Cross Southeast Mississippi Chapter is getting prepared for possible deployment to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the east coast later this week.
WDAM looked at how Pine Belt volunteers can assist people affected by Florence.
“We are on alert for our emergency response vehicle,” said Ann Loveless, a local volunteer.
Five Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles from the Southeast Mississippi chapter are ready for deployment if needed following the path of Hurricane Florence. These vehicles offer mobile feeding and the distribution of cleanup supplies to victims.
“At the moment, we are just doing our preparations, but we will be ready if the call comes in and we can respond wherever we need to,” Anna said.
Anna said each vehicle, if needed, will be deployed with two fully certified responders. Loveless and her husband David have been working as a team volunteering their time helping others in need.
“Actually, we were watching WDAM and two volunteers were leaving about 15 years ago. We said, we can do that,” David said.
Fifteen hurricane seasons later, the couple still helps through disaster relief efforts.
“We do all this and we don’t get paid, we are volunteers," David said. "But, our pay day is a hug, a big hug. We accept all the hugs we can get and we get a lot of them when we are out working.”
The Mississippi region has deployed three workers to Georgia in response to Hurricane Florence. Another worker is supporting though online services.
“Through the Red Cross, we can supply people that have been suffering after a disaster, we can help them get back on the road to recovery,” Anna said.
According to the Red Cross chapter, a call of Mississippi volunteers is not expected at this time. In the event this region is impacted, disaster responders will be available.
If you would like to help the Red Cross through monetary donations or by volunteering your time, visit RedCross.org.
