High School Football Recap: Week 4 pt. 3

TAYLORSVILLE (WDAM) - Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes threw five touchdown passes Friday night as Taylorsville High School remained unbeaten with a 33-20 victory at Seminary High School.
Keyes completed 13-of-24 passes for 279 yards with an interception and also rushed nine times for 65 yards.
Taylorsville, which picked up 473 yards total offense, led the entire game, but had trouble shaking Seminary. The Tartars led 6-0 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime before opening a 33-14 bulge after three quarters.
Senior Raven Arrington grabbed three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Jalon Clark also had three catches for 76 yards and a score.
Freshman Cedric Beavers hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception, while senior C.J. Williams caught a 25-yard touchdown and ran three times for 20 yards.
Senior running back Keyon Bass topped 100 total yards, rushing for 46 yard on 15 carries and catching four passes for 62 yards. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.
Taylorsville (4-0) will host unbeaten Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (4-0) shut out Perry Central High School 32-0 Friday.
Seminary (1-3) will visit to Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions dropped a 14-8 decision Friday at West Marion High School
South Jones 28, Northeast Jones 21
ELLISVILLE - The Braves scored in the final quarter to break a 21-21 tie Friday night as South Jones won its second consecutive game to even its record.
Senior quarterback John Mitchell, senior running back Chad Moses and sophomore running backs Tegarrius Roberts and Vekelion Campbell each ran for a score.
Mitchell rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries, Campbell had 65 yards on three carries, Moses added 50 yards on six carries and Roberts had 26 yards on three carries.
Senior quarterback Javon Magee hit 3-of-3 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball seven times for 36 yards.
The Braves (2-2) will travel to Bay St. Louis to take on Bay High School at 7 p.m. The Tigers (0-4) lost 20-7 Friday to Lawrence County High School.
The Tigers (0-4) will visit Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs dropped a 35-13 decision to West Jones Friday.
Petal 27, Laurel 0
PETAL - Junior running back Rashad Handford scored three touchdowns Friday night and the Panthers shut down the Golden Tornadoes’ offense.
Fellow junior Micah McGowan put Petal on the board in the first quarter on a 1-yard run before Handford scored on runs of 10 yards, 72 yards and 79 yards.
Both teams will be off Friday.
Petal will welcome Pearl High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 to open Region 3-6A play. The Pirates (2-2), the defending Class 6A champion, has dropped its last two games, including a 35-12 defeat to Madison Central High School Friday.
Richton 42, East Marion 28
RICHTON - Junior quarterback Dylan Favre and senior running back D.D. Griffin each rushed for two touchdowns as the Rebels pulled away late Friday to down the Eagles.
Richton led by two points at each of the first three quarter breaks before outscoring East Marion 120- in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Favre, who completed 6-of-18 passes for 100 yards, also connected with Griffin on a 54-yard touchdown pass and threw a two-point conversion pass to senior Zadarius Mitchell. Favre rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries.
Griffin gained 118 yards on 15 carries and Mitchell had 17 yards and a touchdown on two carries as Richton piled up 242 yards rushing.
Junior Malcolm Hinton scored a safety for the Rebels.
Junior quarterback Devin Daniels completed 10-of-25 passes for 234 for the Eagles and rushed 13 times for 83 yards.
Senior receiver Jacob Johnson caught five passes for 122 yards while senior Wanya Cook backed Daniels on the ground with 58 yards on 10 carries.
Richton (3-1) will visit unbeaten Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (4-0) topped Enterprise High School 40-7 Friday night.
East Marion will be off Friday, but will return to play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 when the Eagles visit Salem High School in Tylertown. The Wildcats (1-3) lost to Puckett High School 46-24 Friday.
Collins 33, Magee 25
MAGEE - The Tigers turned to the big play to take down the stubborn Trojans in the fourth quarter.
Collins was holding a 13-11 edge after three quarters, when three plays of 55 yards or longer helped offset a pair of Magee touchdowns.
Senior Markel McLaurin scored on an 80-yard run to give Collins a 20-11 lead, and junior quarterback Hershey McLaurin found senior Cyril Graves with a 78-yard pass for a 26-11 lead.
After a Magee touchdown pass, junior running back Antonio Spencer broke off a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers back ahead by two scores. Spencer finished with 197 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Graves had scored earlier in the game on an 80-yard run.
Collins won its second consecutive game while the Trojans dropped their second in a row.
Sophomore Ross McInnis paced Magee’s ground game, rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
Senior quarterback Javo Thurman completed 10-of-28 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans. Junior Josh Sanders caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Sam Rials kicked a 20-yard field goal and two extra points.
Collins has an open date, returning at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 to host Lawrence County High School. The Cougars (3-1) defeated Bay High School 20-7 Friday.
Magee (2-2), which had dropped its last two games, will travel to Newton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-3) won their first game of the season Friday, defeating Choctaw Central High School 28-25.
