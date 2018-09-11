Hattiesburg hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony downtown in front of Fire Station #1 on Tuesday morning. The program started at 8:40 a.m. with opening remarks by Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart.
During the ceremony, a bell was rung at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. in remembrance of when each of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center fell 17-years-ago.
In the attacks, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, with 343 being firemen and 60 being police officers.
Many first responders at the event said those numbers hit close to home.
“Being a fireman, watching the towers on TV, trying to imagine what their tactics were, what they were trying to do and the conditions, It was just mind boggling,” said former Hattiesburg Fire Chief George Herrington.
Former Hattiesburg Police Chief Charlie Sims said the attacks changed how the police department operates.
“Before 9/11, we concentrated on the crime and the local criminals and things of that nature,” said Sims. "After 9/11, it hit home that terrorism could come within our boarders.”
Other speakers included Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker.
