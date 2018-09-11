Downtown Brown Bag Luncheon Series lineup announced

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council announced its annual Downtown Brown Bag Luncheon Series lineup on Tuesday.
The free concerts will be held every Thursday in October at City Hall Fountain Park Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to an HAC news release. The active outdoor program has been held for the past 25 years.
This year’s lineup features musicians performing jazz, pop standards, choir and gospel for all age groups and styes, according to HAC.
Coca-Cola and downtown restaurants will donate soft drinks, a delicious lunch and dessert for the audience to purchase for $7. The series is a fundraiser for the Hattiesburg Arts Council.
You can follow HAC on Facebook for weekly updates. Here’s the lineup:
- October 4: Charles Carter performing, Keg and Barrel providing lunch
- October 11: The Mississippi Coast Stompers performing, Thirsty Hippo providing lunch
- October 18: Southern Miss Steel Pan Combo performing(Brian Blair Tribute Artists), Gratefull Soul providing lunch
- October 25: Kathi Jackson and Friends performing, Bianchi’s Pizzeria providing lunch
Cookies will be provided by Town Square Café & Bakery.
