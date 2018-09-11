Daycare operator accused of sexual assault against girl in his care

RIVERSIDE, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times at an unlicensed daycare he and his wife ran in their California home.
Hubert Edgin, 49, is being held on a bail of $1 million on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 10.
Police arrested Edgin at his home, which doubled as a daycare, Friday after the young girl told her parents the man had sexually assaulted her.
The girl had attended the daycare for approximately two years.
Because the victim was so young, police say at first, she wasn't sure what Edgin was doing was wrong.
Investigators found enough evidence to charge Edgin with several counts of sexual assault on a minor. They say the daycare the suspect and his wife were running was not licensed, and this should be a warning to parents.
“When you come with something that’s licensed, the people running it are more vetted, so you’re going to know about them and whether this is a safe place for your child,” Officer Ryan Railsback said.
Neighbors described Edgin as a nice man who seemed to have a good rapport with children. They say he was very involved in his church, Oasis Church of Moreno Valley.
Police say Edgin may have done volunteer work with the church’s youth group, and they've alerted the church to their investigation because they believe there could be more victims.
"We're hoping there are no other victims, but if there are, we do want them to come forward," Railsback said.
Edgin is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
