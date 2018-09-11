6 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested six people charged in connection to a shooting that injured a woman on September 6. Police are sill searching for one more suspect.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said a woman was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop just after 7 p.m. The injury was not life threatening.
Six people from Hattiesburg were arrested and charged on Monday:
- Marcus Mock, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity.
- Jasmine Carpenter, 27, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Ashley Jones, 37, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Billy Ray Keys, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Deja Jones, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Jerrica Milsap, 22, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
Moore said all the suspects are affiliated with known criminal street gangs. Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between the group of suspects.
Jeremy Brown has an active warrant for his arrest.
If you have information regarding the suspects, please call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.