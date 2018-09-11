6 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

By Luke Smith | September 10, 2018 at 7:29 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:44 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested six people charged in connection to a shooting that injured a woman on September 6. Police are sill searching for one more suspect.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said a woman was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop just after 7 p.m. The injury was not life threatening.

Six people from Hattiesburg were arrested and charged on Monday:

  • Marcus Mock, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity. 
  • Jasmine Carpenter, 27, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
  • Ashley Jones, 37, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
  • Billy Ray Keys, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
  • Deja Jones, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
  • Jerrica Milsap, 22, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
(Photo source: HPD)

Moore said all the suspects are affiliated with known criminal street gangs. Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between the group of suspects.

Jeremy Brown has an active warrant for his arrest.

(Photo source: HPD)

If you have information regarding the suspects, please call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.