Monday 6 a.m. Forecast

By Rex Thompson | September 10, 2018 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 9:15 AM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Today we have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. Into the overnight, residents can expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, there’s a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs again the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s. Heading into Wednesday and lasting through Friday, expect a 40% chance for showers each day with highs around 90 and lows around 70-72.

For the upcoming weekend, there’s only a 30% chance on Saturday for isolated thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

On Sunday, it will be down to just a 20% chance of rain with highs around 90 and lows around 72.

