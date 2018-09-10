JCJC rebrands two-year institution as Jones College

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - During a freshman convocation on Sept. 7, officials with Jones County Junior College unveiled the two-year institution’s new name and logo. Jones College represents the future for students and faculty.
“We are not changing our vision; we are changing our name to better fit our image,” said Jesse Smith, Jones College president in a press release. “Just as the University of Mississippi is universally known as ‘Ole Miss’ and the Mississippi University for Women, ‘The W,’ Jones County Junior College will now be known more precisely as ‘Jones College.’ The term ‘junior college’ is no longer indicative of who we are or what we offer. Our education is just as rigorous, and our students are just as successful as those of 4-year universities. There is nothing ‘junior’ about us anymore.”
The 1800 member freshman class will be the first to graduate with the name change.
