JCJC rebrands two-year institution as Jones College

“We are not changing our vision; we are changing our name to better fit our image,” said Jesse Smith, Jones College president in a press release. “Just as the University of Mississippi is universally known as ‘Ole Miss’ and the Mississippi University for Women, ‘The W,’ Jones County Junior College will now be known more precisely as ‘Jones College.’ The term ‘junior college’ is no longer indicative of who we are or what we offer. Our education is just as rigorous, and our students are just as successful as those of 4-year universities. There is nothing ‘junior’ about us anymore.”