HPSD comments on ‘incident’ that sent 13 band members to the hospital

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District has released a statement on the “incident” that resulted in members of the HHS band being taken to the hospital after Friday night’s football game.
According to the school district, 54 band members displayed signs of fatigue, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s game at Oak Grove. As a precaution, 13 students were taken to local hospitals, where they were examined and released.
HPSD officials said the cause of the symptoms has not been determined.
School district officials said the buses the band members were on that night were tested and no signs of carbon monoxide or other harmful substances were discovered.
The school district emphasized that rumors suggesting band members were under the influence of drugs “have not been substantiated.”
“We are asking all HPSD students, staff, parents, alumni and fans to help us in not spreading rumors or making innuendos in reference to the incident involving our students,” the statement says.
The district is still working to determine who will be responsible for the medical expenses following the hospital visits and emergency ambulance trips.
Officials with HPSD and the Lamar County School District continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information that could help the investigation, you’re urged to call the HPSD Central Office at 601-582-5078.
