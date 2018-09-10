High School Football Recap: Week 4 pt. 2

MEADVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Zach Jones sounded a bit thankful that an off week has arrived for his Lumberton High School Panthers.
The opening in the schedule means extra days for the Lumberton football coach to keep the game tape from Lumberton’s 33-24 escape from Franklin County High School Friday as an example of what not to do to prepare for a football game.
“We were not ready to play, and they came out and jumped all over us,” Jones said. “We spent another week of listening to people telling us how good we are, and we came out and played like it.”
The Panthers found themselves down 12-0 after one quarter before righting themselves to take a 20-12 halftime lead. Lumberton led 33-18 after three quarters before the Bulldogs scored in the fourth period to pull within a score of the lead.
“I was proud that we came back, and played hard and were able to get the lead, but we’ve got to be more focused if we’re going to be as good as we want to be,” Jones said.
“And, I’m happy to be 4-0. It sure beats being 3-1.”
Senior quarterback Jared Tribett helped the passing game turn in its best performance of the season. Tribett completed 9-of-14 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Three Panthers had three catches apiece, including senior Daylan Young (81 yards, one touchdown), senior Claudio Williams (40 yards) and sophomore K’nylan Willis (17 yards).
Lumberton’s running game eventually came around, with senior Davion Edwards running for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and sophomore Robert Henry going for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Henry also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Jayson Buckley and sophomore Trevon Jessie each had interceptions for the Panthers.
Lumberton will return to play Sept. 21, heading to Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. to open Region 8-1A play.
Columbia 35, Perry Central 0
NEW AUGUSTA _ Freshman Omar Johnson and junior Kentrel Bullock each ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.
First-year coach Chip Bilderback has Columbia out to a strong start, as the Wildcats moved to 4-0 with a victory over Bilderback’s former program.
Johnson ran for 191 yards and also ran for a two-point conversion, while Bullock added 104 yards on 11 carries.
Senior Detorres Lewis returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Junior Jamison Kelly also had an interception off Perry Central sophomore James Bolton.
Senior Derrick Hartfield led the Bulldogs’ offense, gaining 87 yards on 15 carries. Freshman Tyrion Sumrall ran for 49 yards on 15 carries.
Perry Central (2-2) will welcome Vancleave High School (2-2) at 7 p..m. Friday. The Bulldogs dropped a 38-35 decision Friday to Long Beach High School.
Columbia will travel to Taylorsville High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle of Pine Belt unbeatens. The Tartars (4-0) topped Seminary High School 33-20 Friday.
Columbia Academy 34, Parklane Academy 28
COLUMBIA _ Junior Riles Stuart returned a punt 40 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Cougars held on to hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season.
Senior Drew Havard ran for 111 yards on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 20 yards and 10 yards, while Stuart went for 82 yards on 16 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run.
Parklane (3-1) led 14-8 after one quarter and 28-26 at halftime before Columbia Academy rallied.
Senior Peyton Rowell caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Ras Pace, who completed 14-of-28 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Pace also ran for a pair of two-point conversion runs.
Sophomore Robert Johnson grabbed eight passes for 72 yards and Havard had four catches for 34 yards.
The Cougars (2-2) will travel to Natchez to take on Adams County Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
East Central 35, Jefferson Davis County 27
BASSFIELD _ The Hornets shut out the Jaguars 14-0 in the second half to remain unbeaten.
In the process, Jefferson Davis County lost consecutive football games for the first time in the program’s brief history.
Formed from a merger of Bassfield and Prentiss high schools for the 2017-18 school year, JCD lost only one football game in its inaugural season, dropping a xx-xx decision to the very same East Central Hornets.
The Jaguars did not lose again in 2017, going on to win the Class 3A state championship in its first year of existence.
Now, after opening 2018 with two wins, JCD has lost consecutive games to Class 5 Wayne County High School and Class 4A East Central.
Friday, the Jaguars scored on a 35-yard fumble return and a 40-yard return of a blocked punt to pair with two touchdown runs by senior running back Justin Berry.
But the fumble also taketh away, as a Jaguars miscue set up a Hornet touchdown in the first half and then ended JDC’s final chance in the fourth quarter.
With the Jaguars leading 6-0, East Central scored on junior quarterback Will Young’s 2-yard run and junior running back Teshun McGee’s 4-yard run for a 14-6 lead.
But JDC grabbed a 21-14 lead after one quarter on Berry’s 2-yard run and the blocked punt return, with senior running back Ricky Griffith adding a two-point conversion run.
Berry’s 18-yard run would boost the Jags’ lead to 27-14 in the second quarter, but those were the last points JDC would manage as the Hornets scored the final three touchdowns of the game.
Sophomore running back Sam Wall scored on a 50-yard run to get East Central within 27-21 at halftime, junior running back Dylan Grinsteinner’s 2-yard run gave the Hornets a 28-27 lead after three quarters and Young’s 15-yard run in the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring.
Jefferson Davis County (2-2) will visit Natchez High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (3-0) were open this past week.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.