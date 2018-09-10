Hattiesburg mayor to recognize National Day of Service on 9/11

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will recognize a National Day of Service during a September 11 ceremony to reveal home repairs provided to a Navy veteran though collaboration with Purple Heart Homes.
Hattiesburg resident Paul Carpenter served in the U.S. Navy from 1979-1980. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Carpenters home at 1202 Ida Avenue.
Carpenter’s home was one of three Hattiesburg veterans' homes to be renovated through a collaboration of Purple Heart Homes, the city of Hattiesburg, R3SM, The First — A National Banking Association, The Home Depot, The Greater Hattiesburg Home Builders Association and the National League of Cities, according to a Hattiesburg news release.
Carpenter’s home received several major repairs after being damaged by a tornado in January 2017.
“As we pause to reflect on the attacks of 9/11, we remember that the strength of our community and nation is in our collective bond to a spirit of service,” Barker said. “I am proud that our city commemorates this anniversary by coming together to honor of our veterans in this way.”
Hattiesburg is one of nine cities participating in Operation Veteran Home Renovation with Purple Heart Homes and the National League of Cities.
