Bond set for Hattiesburg murder suspect

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a Forrest County man charged with first-degree in a Friday shooting.
Justin Lee Anderson, 30, is charged in the shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Paul McLendon. Anderson’s bond was set at $250,000 on Monday.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg just after 1 p.m.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the death around 4 p.m.
Investigators said they believe McLendon and Anderson knew each other.
