Bond set for Hattiesburg murder suspect
By Luke Smith | September 10, 2018 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 2:42 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a Forrest County man charged with first-degree in a Friday shooting.

Justin Lee Anderson, 30, is charged in the shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Paul McLendon. Anderson’s bond was set at $250,000 on Monday.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg just after 1 p.m.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the death around 4 p.m.

Investigators said they believe McLendon and Anderson knew each other.

